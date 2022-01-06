The Daily Item
With work on the final contract for the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project underway, PennDOT officials said Wednesday the first part of the 13-mile bypass should open by late summer.
Completion of a $52 million paving project of the entire northern section — from south of Winfield in Monroe Township, Snyder County to south of Montandon in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County — is scheduled for this year, weather permitting, spokeswoman Maggie Baker said.
Baker said when traffic is flowing on the CSVT this summer, work will shift to an accompanying project. Baker said work between the existing 4-lane section of Route 147 and the intersection with Route 405 will “start once traffic is on the new CSVT roadway.”
PennDOT said total preconstruction and construction cost based on year-of-expenditure for the overall project is now $900 million.
PennDOT engineers are still working on the final design for the southern section of the highway, which will connect Route 15 south of Winfield with Routes 11/15 north of Selinsgrove. Bids are scheduled to be opened early this year for the first of three planned construction contracts, primarily involving the earthwork.
Overall, the southern section is scheduled to open in 2027.