NORTHUMBERLAND — About 100 people stood on the newly built northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) to hear federal, state and local officials speak about the bipartisan, decades-long effort that went into the $900 million road project.
"This is a historic day, a memorable day. It is a legacy day 60 years in the making," said state Rep. John Gordner during the ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of the Northern Section of the CSVT which will open to traffic next week.
The event also highlighted the beginning of construction of the Southern Section of the bypass. When completed in 2027, the CSVT will include a new four-lane limited access highway nearly 13 miles long, stretching from Selinsgrove through Winfield and connecting Routes 11-15 and 147 in Northumberland.
With the newly constructed 4,500 foot long, $156 million bridge over the Susquehanna River as a backdrop, several speakers outlined the years of work it took to get support for the road project that was first proposed in a 1959 Route 15 corridor study.
"Economic challenges" during the ensuing years meant the road project was put on hold for decades until the efforts of many federal, state and municipal leaders were able to get funding in 2013, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District executive Eric High said as he thanked many of those officials attending Wednesday's event.
Among the officials were U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, state Rep. Gene Yaw, former congressman Chris Carney, former state Rep. Russ Fairchild, commissioners from Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties and other municipal leaders.
Many talked of the bipartisan cooperation the project has garnered over the years. To demonstrate, Gordner, a Republican, played a voicemail he received in March 2015 from then-Governor-elect Tom Wolf, a Democrat, who expressed his support for the CSVT.
Construction of the thruway was begun in the 1970s when a portion of the bypass was built in Selinsgrove.
Culver recalled seeing the "road to nowhere" as a child and wondering "who would stop a road?" as she remarked about the decades of work she, her mentor and former boss, the late state Rep. Merle Phillips, the many planners, designers, builders and other supporters put into the CSVT project.
Many identified Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan as being one of the most determined champions of the project.
McGranaghan said he pushed for the construction of the thruway for "safety" reasons by rerouting commercial truck and other thru-traffic from Valley communities' such as Shamokin Dam, Northumberland and Lewisburg.
"This will benefit all the people who have been afraid to travel on Routes 11-15," he said, adding that an estimated 50,000 vehicles travel daily on the roadway through Shamokin Dam.
State Transportation Deputy Secretary for Planning Larry Shifflet also lauded the support for the project but reminded the crowd that funds will also be needed to maintain the nearly 13-mile road and bridge.