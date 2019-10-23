SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano expects the new voting machines mandated by the state to cost approximately $1 million before any reimbursement.
Schiccatano said he and Tara Purcell, the director of the county board of elections, met with three companies for quotes over the last few months. The new machines for 94 polling stations must be purchased before the end of the year to qualify for any reimbursement from the state and to be ready for the 2020 primary election.
Schiccatano anticipates a vote to sign an agreement with one of the companies to happen at the Dec. 3 public meeting.
"I think the new machines that are going to be obtained, no matter which of three we go with, are going backward," said Schiccatano. "We're going back to the paper ballots. In my mind, it's less secure, but there will be a paper ballot."
The Wolf administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning in 2020. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of their cost.
Four in five Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trail, according to The Associated Press.
Schiccatano said the mandate is unfair, but the new administration will have to figure out how to pay for the added expense.
Union County's machines will be ready for the upcoming election on Nov. 5. The county purchased 105 machines to outfit its 27 polling sites at an estimated cost of $485,000 before any reimbursement, according to Greg Katherman, chief election coordinator and registrar.
Union County will hold machine demonstrations at the following times: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, West End Library, Laurelton; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Union County Library, 255 Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Pat Nace, elections director in Snyder County, said the cost to upgrade Snyder County’s 50 voting machines will be about $300,000.
Darlis Dyer, assistant director of elections in Montour County, said in May that officials haven’t started looking at new machines or what it would cost to update the machines.