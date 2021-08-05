NORTHUMBERLAND — Trees will be returning to two borough parks in Northumberland after dozens were cut down this past spring.
Borough Manager Jan Bowman said she applied for trees for Pineknotter Park and the Point through Bare Root Tree Grant Program with TreePennsylvania, also known as the Pennsylvania Urban and Community Forestry Council, a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing forests throughout Pennsylvania’s urban landscape. The application was submitted Monday morning and the trees would be delivered in November if approved.
“It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis,” said Bowman. “So hopefully we got our application in fast enough.”
The trees were cut down in March and April due to disease and decay, which left the trees in danger of falling over if left unchecked. Crews from Hoffman Brothers Lumber, of Richfield, cut the trees down at no cost to the borough and took the wood, but left limbs for residents to use as firewood.
Applications for the grant opened on Monday. The trees come from a nursery in New York and would be shipped to Williamsport for borough officials to pick up, said Bowman.
“It’s a huge list of species,” she said. “What we get depends on what is available and what would do well in that area.”
The Bare Root Tree program aims to assist communities in Pennsylvania with increasing the tree canopy and commitment to urban and community forests. This program provides up to 20 large caliper bare root trees for planting on land owned by a municipality (streets and parks) or nonprofit organizations. There are two rounds of applications.
Trees must be planted within one week of pick up. TreePennsylvania will purchase trees on behalf of the communities—funding will not be provided directly to grantees.
The borough used Tree Pennsylvania in 2020 to plant 20 trees around town in the dog park, King Street Park and other locations.
The timbering of the trees brought out residents who were critical of the decision, but borough Council President Paul Ruane said the trees were bad and needed to be removed. It would have cost the borough at least $2,000 a tree if Hoffman Brothers didn’t offer their services for free, he said.
“This opportunity was a win-win,” said Ruane. “It’s all cleaned out and we’re talking about putting a gazebo in the park.”
Ruane said he would like to see cherry trees along the river.
“It would be beautiful coming into the borough with those cherry trees blooming,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to get trees we want there instead of living with trees that were all bad.”