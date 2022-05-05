NORTHUMBERLAND — The code officer of Northumberland Borough submitted her resignation letter to borough council members this week.
Borough Council members on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Mary Kay Clark, effective on April 29. The borough will be advertising to replace her.
"She said she was tired of the negativity and the hassle of the positions," said borough Manager Ann Zartman. "She also wanted to go back to her first love (of painting)."
The code department has only one position. Clark was code officer for eight years, working part-time at $21.79 an hour, said Zartman.
Tabitha Klopp, the police department administrative assistant, also resigned. The borough will be advertising to replace her as well, said Zartman.