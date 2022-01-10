NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough native Tim L. Botts is Northumberland Borough's newest councilman after being appointed to replace Councilman Orlando Toro.
Botts, 28, the branch manager of Northumberland National Bank, was unanimously approved as the new council member at last week's public meeting. Toro, a Republican who was re-elected in November to a four-year term, announced his decision in December to step down, citing personal medical reasons.
"I want to get myself more established with the community," said Botts, a registered Democrat. "Being part of council, I want to make Northumberland a better place for the residents of our area. I want to be involved in the process. I'm excited to be a part of that."
Botts is a 2011 graduate of Shikellamy School District and a 2015 graduate of Susquehanna University, having earned a bachelor's degree in accounting. He has worked with Northumberland National Bank in the borough for the last 6 1/2 years, having been promoted to his current position as branch manager in September. He is also an employee at Skeeter's Pit BBQ in Shamokin Dam.
His experience working in finance will help him with budgetary issues, he said.
Although never an elected official before, Botts said he is the vice president of the Sunbury Bowling Association and a member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
"I offer a different point of view, a different mindset," said Botts. "When you look with a different perspective, it's always helpful. I'm not someone who is hard to work with. I can see both sides and all circumstances. Being in the community for so long I can help bring some changes and make the community better.
Botts said he is looking forward to the community involvement, working with borough organizations and bringing in revenue for the borough. He was assigned to the borough's finance committee and rules committee.
Borough manager Jan Bowman said Botts is appointed for two years until the 2024 election. Botts must campaign to be elected for the final two years of the position.
Newcomers Charles Stroup, who worked for 26 years in corrections education, and Winston Ortiz, a retired U.S. Army veteran, were also sworn in as the newest elected council members in the borough.
"I think we got three excellant new members," said borough President Paul Ruane. "We have a good mix of new people coming on."
Ruane said he knows Botts from the bank while Stroup and Ortiz have been attending meetings since before the primary election.
"I'm looking forward to working with new council," he said. "There's a lot of things in the borough that needs to be talked about and we need to start going over."
At last week's meeting, Ruane was re-appointed as president. Denise Guilbault was appointed as the new vice president, replacing Toro. Frank Wetzel was appointed as the chair pro tempore to serve as the leader of the borough council if Ruane and Guilbault are unavailable, said Bowman.