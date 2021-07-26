NORTHUMBERLAND — Officials from Northumberland Borough Council and the sewer department are negotiating the interest associated with a $950,000 settlement of a longtime lawsuit with the general contractor in charge of the borough’s $13.6 million wastewater plant project.
Borough Council President Paul Ruane and borough Manager Jan Bowman said the borough last week submitted payment of $954,837 to Jay Fulkroad and Sons, of McAlisterville, to settle a lawsuit filed after the project was delayed in 2016.
Attorney Allen Page, of McNerney Page Vanderlin & Hall, of Williamsport, is now working to negotiate the accrued interest on behalf of the borough and sewer department.
“We’re looking forward to moving on,” said Ruane. “We’d like to get it over and done with.”
Bowman said the council members are “hopeful” that the August meeting will have some updates on the interest payment.
The next public meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 3.
“The attorney was authorized in executive session to agree to a certain amount,” said Bowman.
Ruane and Bowman said the amount being negotiated will not be disclosed to the public until it is agreed upon by both parties.
The borough broke ground in January 2015 to upgrade its wastewater plant operation by building a new plant on the grounds of the old plant on Water Street.
General contractor Fulkroad, of McAlisterville, was supposed to complete the plant by July 4, 2016, but was five months late.
The final payments to Fulkroad were held back while the legal battle played out, said borough Solicitor Melissa Kelso, of Carlisle.
In order to settle the matter in its entirety and release the remaining $560,000 from the Pennvest loan, a retention pond was built for $6,930 by third-party Chip Adams Sewer and Drain Cleaning, of Bloomsburg.
The work was completed in May and a virtual inspection was conducted, Kelso said.
The engineer, State College-based environmental firm Hazen and Sawyer, and the state Department of Environmental Protection signed off on the project and then the state permits were closed out.
At that time, the final $560,000 Pennvest funds was released to reimburse the borough; the other $389,000 came from the sewer department budget said Kelso.
This final settlement payment came after Fulkroad rejected a December settlement offer of $389,000.