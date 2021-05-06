NORTHUMBERLAND — Lifted COVID-19 restrictions will allow several events over the summer months to be held in the borough of Northumberland.
Noelle Long, president of 17857.org, attended the public borough council meeting this week to announce several events, including Music in the Park, a Labor Day Block Party and Hometown Hero Banners. The council members gave special permission to Pineknotter Brewing Company to serve alcohol in the King Street Park via a beer cart on certain nights.
"We have everything from one guy with a guitar to an Irish band," said Long. "It's a really nice eclectic mix of music all summer long."
The organization will mulch the park this month in preparation for the Music in the Park events every Monday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. June through August with the exception of Pineknotter Days in the first week of July. Three businesses are sponsoring four events so far: Villager Realty and RE/MAX are both doing one night each and Pineknotter Brewing is sponsoring two nights and serving alcohol on those nights, said Long.
"I definitely encourage you all to come out," said Long.
Council Vice President Orlando Toro said Pineknotter needed to provide a copy of their liability insurance. The council voted 6-0 to allow Pineknotter to serve alcohol in the park.
"They'll provide their liability insurance, and if there's anyone out of order, the chief will take care of it," said Toro.
Last year, Long said the pandemic and restrictions prevented the borough from moving forward with a Northumberland block party. The plan is hold the event on Sept. 5 along King and Queen streets.
"It will be live music all day, food trucks would be there," said Long. "We would be giving priority to those who are Norry-based."
Council members voted 6-0 in favor of holding the block party and allowing open containers.
Ellie Rees praised Long for her efforts.
"Thank you for your hard work on this and your efforts to make our community better," said Rees.
The Hometown Hero banners are displayed through the 200 block of Front Street and into the downtown area. The double-sided banners to honor veterans are $200 each. There are only 13 available in this last round before Memorial Day, Long said.
Applications for the banners or to sponsor a Music in the Park are available by emailing info@17857.org, at the borough office and on the 17857.org Facebook page. Call 570-412-4072 with any questions.