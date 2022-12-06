NORTHUMBERLAND — Property owners in Northumberland Borough will not see a real estate tax increase in 2023.
At Tuesday night’s public meeting, borough council members approved the final budget and tax levy for next year. The current millage rate remains at 32.5 mills.
“We dropped the debt service because we don’t have as much debt service this year,” said borough Manager Ann Zartman. “While the millage stayed the same, we reallocated it to the general revenue.”
The current millage is broken down as follows: 29.5 for general real estate, .3 for debt service and 2.7 for fire tax. A half-mill generates about $13,500 for the borough, according to the council.
The total budget is $3,657,876, which consists of $1,911,785 for the borough and $1,746,091 for the sewer department. The 2021 budget for the borough was $1.7 million. The 2022 budget was $1.9 million.
Zartman said the health insurance costs are an estimate. The borough has not received the real cost of the increase for health benefits, she said.
The final budget passed 6-0. Councilman Winston Ortiz was absent.
In other business, the council members approved a two-year agreement between the sewer department and Lycoming County Landfill at a 3 percent cost increase for 2023 and 2024.