NORTHUMBERLAND — The growing number of deaths by suicide among law enforcement prompted Northumberland Borough Police Chief C.L. "Butch" Kriner to introduce a wellness program for the department.
Kriner said longtime Officer Dr. Kelly Roth, a part-time employee who also teaches criminal justice at Commonwealth University in Bloomsburg, assumed the duties of the wellness officer. Roth will attend the Law Enforcement/First Responder Resiliency and Peer Support Training Course at State College next week and then develop the program for her fellow officers.
"More and more officers are killing themselves. You see it all the time," said Kriner. "A lot of officers have a lot of issues. It was important to us to have something so we could have someone check on ourselves. No one else is looking out for us. We have to look out for ourselves."
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reported that police officers report much higher rates of depression, burnout, PTSD, and anxiety than the general population. In addition, almost 25 percent of police officers have experienced suicidal ideation at least once in their lifetime.
In 2022 to date, 125 law enforcement officers have taken their own life, according to BlueHelp.org. Since 2017, when the organization started collecting the data, 753 officers have taken their own lives.
"Creating the program will save lives," said Roth, a Point Township resident who grew up in Northumberland. "We don't have a crystal ball. We can't predict who is and isn't going to (die by suicide) or who is at risk. The things we see on this job are traumatic. There are things that no person should have to witness with the frequency we witness them. The human brain is not designed to handle that amount of trauma."
Roth, an officer with the borough since July 1999, said she has witnessed traumatic deaths, responded to suicides, and informed family members of tragic events. She said those who witness suicides are more at risk of taking their own lives.
"We are often seen as the most mentally fit individuals when we are hired for this job, yet we have a higher rate of suicide than the general public," said Roth. "We are often the last to admit and reach out for help. We are seen as people who help others all day long. We don't often seek it out ourselves."
As a college professor teaching criminal justice, Roth has studied law enforcement stress, suicide, and vicarious and secondary trauma for the past seven years. Her dissertation for her Ph.D. was on law enforcement strain and suicidal ideation. She has also known officers who have taken their own lives.
Roth plans to design the wellness program for the borough over winter break from the university. The training course in State College is presented by Crisis Systems Management LLC and hosted by the Ferguson Township Police Department in State College.
It is designed to prepare first responder peer supporters with the ability to conduct individual psychological debriefings, provide peer support, make appropriate professional intervention referrals for peers and their family members, as needed, and connect these approaches to the enhancement of human resiliency.
The course provides an understanding of first responder stress, physiological aspects of stress, an overview of mental health issues, factors in first responder suicide, effective communication and drug and alcohol use and abuse.
"It will provide me with the skills to be a peer support to other law enforcement officers and their families," she said.
Roth also has a long-term vision of developing a mental health center for law enforcement across the state. She also is interested in becoming a certified yoga instructor to work with other officers.