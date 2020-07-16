Northumberland Borough’s Block Party, scheduled for Aug. 29, has been postponed for the rest of 2020.
Mayor Dan Berard said it will be rescheduled for sometime in 2021.
The party was originally planned for July 3, but was moved to August due to coronavirus restrictions.
Officials had shown concern that the green phase of COVID-19 reopening — and the limit of no more than 250 people — would probably be too restrictive for the event.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf added new restrictions statewide due to a surge of cases in the state and country.