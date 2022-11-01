NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough council members in Northumberland asked the solicitor to look into the legality of banning firearms and other weapons for borough employees while on duty and on borough property.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, Councilman Charles Stroup brought the subject up for the discussion of prohibiting contracted and non-contracted employees from carrying and possessing legal or illegal firearms and weapons on borough property while working for the borough or representing the borough. No official action was taken in approving a ban.
"I had it on here to make a motion, but I wanted it to be a discussion point to ensure our work is safe for our public and citizens," said Stroup. "I'm worried about people carrying weapons while working, illegal or illegal."
Councilman Frank Wetzel said he would like Solicitor Melissa Kelso, of Kelso Law LLC, Carlise, to look into the topic.
Council President Paul Ruane asked Kelso to see what policies other municipalities have in regard to firearms and weapons.
"If the council decides they want to look into it more, you have to be able to look into what you can and can't do, and I'll come up with a proposal for you to review," said Kelso.
Street Department changes
The council also voted to terminate Brian Hayhurst, of Sunbury, who was hired in June as the new street department manager at $25.96 an hour. He replaced Vernon Morgan, who retired.
The termination was due to "changes in the department," council members said. Several council members praised Hayhurst before hiring his replacement.
"He was a good worker with excellent supervisory and management skills," said Stroup. "He had good ideas for the borough and moved the borough forward. He was loyal to the borough and will be missed."
Council Vice President Denise Guilbault said she agreed with Stroup.
The council then voted to hire David Johnston to replace Hayhurst.
Ruane said Johnston has 10 years of railroad experience and has his CDL.
"He is an excellent carpenter," he said. "He will be an asset to the borough. He has good qualifications."
The sewer department also has an open position for a laborer.