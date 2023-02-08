NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough of Northumberland will spend an estimated $20,000 toward a joint comprehensive plan with Point Township.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, borough council members voted in favor of entering into a memorandum of understanding with the township to jointly seek an $80,000 comprehensive plan. Each municipality will be responsible for $20,000 each while a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development will fund the remaining costs.
"I've used it in grants, and referenced it," said borough manager Ann Zartman. "It's very helpful. Every grant I've seen asks if there's some kind of plan."
According to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, a comprehensive plan is a "a process of organizing for the future. It creates a blueprint for our land use patterns of tomorrow."
The borough comprehensive plan expired in 2019. A comprehensive plan looks at land use, soil, recreation, businesses, zoning—"just about everything to do with planning" and makes recommendations for the future, said Zartman.
Public meetings will be held to seek input from residents. A consultant with DCED will develop the plan, said Zartman.
The grant to fund 50 percent of developing the plan is due in March. The planning department in Northumberland County will apply for the grant on behalf of the township and borough, said Zartman.
Point Township Clerk Amy Hoffman confirmed that the township supervisors will vote on their own memorandum of understanding with the township at its next public meeting on Feb. 14. The public meeting is held at 7 p.m.