NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough is taking a homeowner to court next week in an effort to seize an "unsafe, dangerous" property and demolish it.
The hearing is scheduled for 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones in Courtroom 3. The property at 736 Water St. is owned by William Geise Jr., of Point Township.
"We filed a petition for equitable relief," said borough Manager Ann Zartman. "Council authorized the filing of the petition at a public meeting prior to (former code officer) MaryKay Clark's departure as it needs to be demolished and the owner has refused to remediate the premises for years."
The legal matter involves "the dilapidated and continuously unsafe condition" property dating back to March 2019. The matter was brought to the borough's attention on March 15, 2019, after a resident contacted the borough police department concerned about a door remaining open on the property, according to court documents.
A borough officer with a Point Township officer arrived at the property and entered the open door, finding only a small pathway to walk due to "mounds of stuff piled." The officers found what appeared to be black mold growing and were concerned for residents, according to court documents.
They learned from Geise that no one resided in the home, according to court documents.
The first violation was sent on March 18, 2019, that indicated the property was "unsanitary, and that the exterior stairway, deck, porch and/or balcony was not maintained in a structurally sound manner in good repair." Geise failed to remedy the violations, according to court documents.
A second violation for the same issues was sent on Aug. 6, 2019. A third was sent on Dec. 13, 2019, for the same issues as well as "building security, including broken/missing windows," but Geise failed to remedy the violations, according to court documents.
Another violation was sent on Sept. 21, 2020, requesting Geise to remove a tree that was about to fall and posed a hazard to others. Throughout this time period, numerous citations were filed due to Geise's failure to remedy the code violations, according to court documents.
The borough on Jan. 9, 2020, condemned the property due to "its unsafe, dangerous conditions." Geise had one year to repair or demolish the structure but he failed to do either and the structure continued to deteriorate, according to court documents.
Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey found Geise guilty of all citations on Jan. 13, according to court documents.
The borough seeks equitable relief in the form of a court order permitting the borough to secure the property for the immediate time being, demolish it and terminate any utilities. The borough is also asking for a court order prohibiting any parties from entering or using the structure, according to court documents.
The borough is represented by Solicitor Melissa Kelso, of Kelso Law LLC, Carlise.
Geise was unable to be reached for comment. Geise did not file any documents in response to the borough's petition.
In another case of the borough taking action against a home owner, the borough council on Sept. 6 voted to seek legal action against Thomas Timblin, owner of 656 Hanover St., near the street intersection with Sawmill Avenue. Earlier this year, it was found that the property had a broken sewer lateral, which is the pipe connecting the home’s plumbing to the borough’s sewer system. Tomlin has failed to fix the issue that led to sewer lines that have been leaking onto other properties and borough streets.
If the borough is successful in its petition, a judge will grant the borough permission to hire a third party to fix the pipes. The cost of the repairs would be the responsibility of the homeowner, said Kelso.