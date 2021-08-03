NORTHUMBERLAND — Council members in Northumberland Borough are seeking grand funding for a new road project in the downtown.
At Tuesday night’s council meeting, the board members voted to apply for $500,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities program. The borough intends to use funds from federal American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program and annual liquid fuel allocations as the required matching funds to be awarded the grant.
“This is a once in a lifetime thing,” said Borough Council President Paul Ruane after the meeting. “We don’t normally have that kind of money.”
Borough Manager Jan Bowman agreed.
“We don’t have that much for a match ever,” she said.
The project will be on Queen Street between Water and Seventh streets and Front Street between King and Duke streets. Crews will reconstruct storm sewers; mill, repair base and repave the streets; repair or replace sidewalks; install required curbing and ADA curb ramps; purchase and install new decorative street lamps; remove aging trees and replace with appropriate landscaping; replace or install new signage; repaint pavement markings; and other amenities as required.
In order to match the grant, the borough will use $188,770.92 from the 2021 COVID-19 relief funds as well as an estimated $125,000 from 2022 liquid fuel funds. The borough expects to receive another $188,000 in COVID-19 relief funds in 2022, which will also be used for the match.
ARPA gave states the responsibility to disburse these federal funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. To receive payments, eligible Pennsylvania municipalities had to request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development.
Larger municipalities applied to receive payments directly from the federal government. Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
The ARPA funds will be used specifically for the stormwater portion of the project, the borough council said.
The Keystone Communities program grant application is due by Aug. 30, said Bowman.
The Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that revitalize and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage the creation of partnerships between the community’s public and private sectors.
Bowman said no time frame for the project is known yet. Businesses will be informed prior to the start of the project, she said.