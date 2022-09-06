NORTHUMBERLAND — The borough of Northumberland is taking a property owner to court over sewer lines that have been leaking onto other properties and borough streets.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the six council members voted in favor of seeking legal action against Thomas Timblin, owner of 656 Hanover St., near the street intersection with Sawmill Avenue. Borough Solicitor Melissa Kelso, of Carlisle, said the borough attempted to work with the homeowner with no success.
"The borough can (take action) because it is a health and safety issue," said Kelso. "We've explained that to the homeowner now twice in written correspondence and explained further verbally."
Earlier this year, it was found that the property had a broken sewer lateral, which is the pipe connecting the home's plumbing to the borough's sewer system. A notice was sent to Timblin that informed him that it was his responsibility to fix it. The homeowner claimed it was fixed, but it was not, said Kelso.
Another notice was sent in July with no response, she said.
The vote allows the borough to take the issue to court. If the borough is successful in its petition, a judge will grant the borough permission to hire a third party to fix the pipes. The cost of the repairs would be the responsibility of the homeowner, said Kelso.
Neighboring property owners Joseph and Debra Gutelius, of 660 Hanover St., thanked the borough for taking action. They have been living with the issue for the last three years.
The sewage has damaged the property as well as the borough streets. It stinks and no one can walk on the lawn due to their feet sinking in, they said.
"The water runs there constantly," said Joseph Gutelius. "It runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. It doesn't freeze. It runs. It's running like the river today."
The situation is "as aggravating as the devil," he said.
The Gutelius said the alley into Hanover Street has been damaged. They asked the borough to fix it to avoid cars being damaged.
Borough Clerk Anne Zartman said street department employees would be sent out to patch the road, but it would only be a temporary fix until the real issue is addressed.