NORTHUMBERLAND — Plans to add historical aspects to the Norry 250th Birthday Bash are moving forward.
Hope Webster Kopf, a retired Shikellamy teacher who is active in the Preservation Committee at the Joseph Priestley House Museum and the Priestley Chapel, said those historic events will happen during the two-day celebration on June 5 and 6. The borough was founded and incorporated as a borough in April 1772.
"It had to come together really fast," said Kopf. "I am thrilled to have so many people taking part who are history buffs and who are looking forward to portraying people who make this town into what it is."
Northumberland and Point Township will join together for the 250th Birthday Bash on June 4-5. The plan is to have live music, food trucks, rides, fireworks, and a softball tournament.
The historical aspects will start on June 4. King Street Park will be filled with people demonstrating skills from yesteryear, including blacksmithing, tin-smithing, bobbin lacemaking, boat building, open fire cooking and other activities. Three ladies will be sharing olden day food. The Daughters of the American Revolution, Furmanos and the fire departments will have stands with items on display, said Kopf.
Valerie Kline, Laurie Berard and Dee Zboray, all members of the food committee, researched what foods were easily accessible in the 18h century. Kline had made butter from heavy cream.
"This is entirely made by shaking the cream," said Kopt. "On June 4 and 5, children will have the opportunity to do the shaking, and later the tasting. It takes about a half hour for the cream to become butter. In that amount of time, quite a few shakers will have taken part. They’ll be free to leave to see other sights and then come back to taste their product."
Other foods will include homemade bread, apple butter, tea, mini cakes, scones and a variety of nuts.
On Front Street, the Log House and Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel will be open between 1 and 5 p.m. each day. The Priestley House will also be open and free admission to the public on both days for children's games, open house and a petting zoo. The Northshore Railroad will have a photo opportunity with an early engine and caboose, as well as train enthusiasts in the parking lot.
Along Priestley Avenue, visitors can go on a historic tour at 4 p.m. Saturday beginning at the Priestley House. Actors will portray different characters from the borough's history and provide details from their time periods.
One of the most interesting stories that will be told is about a train accident at the Priestley House in the 1800s, said Kopf.
In 1866, the Lackawanna & Bloomsburg Railroad ran where the street to the rear of the house now exists. On Feb. 24 at about 9 a.m. the boiler on a locomotive called the Northumberland exploded. At the time it was paused in front of the Priestley House and ready to push a train of loaded coal cars to Sunbury. There were three men on the engine to avoid a light rain. Amazingly none were seriously injured. One had cuts on his face. One was thrown thirty feet and the third just blown off the engine. The dome of the engine, weighing between 600 and 700 pounds, was thrown high into the air and in falling, struck the corner of the house, shattering it. It hit in the left corner of the pantry, now the Children’s Room, according to reports in the Sunbury Gazette.
A piece of the boiler of nearly 500 pounds was thrown a distance of two squares and large pieces landed on the ice on the river nearly to the Island. The fences on both sides of the streetcar a distance of fifty feet, were swept away. The engine was completely destroyed, according to reports in the Sunbury Gazette.
Another interesting character is Annie Priestley, who conducted services in the Priestley Chapel and was a women's suffragette, Kopf said.
There will be a sing-a-long in King Street Park with Leo Armbruster at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be an old-fashioned jam session in the park at 2 p.m. Sunday.
At the borough building, there will be displays of 18th-century clothing by Becky Ermish and Point Township barns by Glenda Strouse on both days. On both days, speakers will be discussing borough history. Some will be in costume.
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Mike Molesevich will present information on Sanbourne Fire Insurance Maps from 1885 to 1929. At 4 p.m., Van Wagner will lead a hike to old iron ore mine on Hookie's Road.