The Northumberland Halloween parade, scheduled for Oct. 28 in the borough, has been canceled, a decision made at Tuesday night’s borough council meeting Borough manager Jan Bowman, said the decision was based “on the fact that most other municipalities have canceled. So the question was raised whether businesses or groups would even build floats and whether bands and good-sized groups of scouts, could march in a parade. Social distancing could definitely be a problem.”
Trick or Treat is Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
The board also voted that $389,000 be paid to Fulkroad, of McAlisterville, for work at the borough’s sewer plant.
- RICK DANDES