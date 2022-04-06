NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard issued two proclamations at Tuesday night’s public meeting.
Berard proclaimed that today is Lady Warriors Basketball Team Day in honor of Northumberland Christian School’s state championship last month. He also proclaimed that April 17 is Janice Bowman Day in honor of the retiring borough manager.
“It’s a big day in the borough of Northumberland,” said Berard.
Berard said the Lady Warriors performed a “remarkable feat” that is hard to accomplish and hard to maintain.
“In addition to achieving excellence in education and extracurricular areas, the school and borough now celebrate being home to the award-winning Lady Warriors Girls Basketball Team, 2022 PIAA Class A Girls Basketball State Champions,” according to the proclamation. “The borough council enthusiastically applauds the 27-3 season record and the athleticism, skill, dedication and heart that culminated in a state championship and the legacy of success that this talented Lady Warriors basketball team has inspired.”
The borough council also approved the Northumberland Christian School installing a banner along Route 11 into the borough celebrating the win.
Bowman plans to retire on April 17 after a 22-year career. Bowman has been the borough manager since April 2000.
“We hate to see you go,” said Berard.
Bowman has “actively distinguished herself throughout her years of service,” according to the proclamation. “These years of service have been marked by an exemplary dedication to the best interests of the community.”
In both proclamations, Berard encouraged citizens of Northumberland to show their gratitude and appreciation of both the Northumberland Christian School team and Bowman on their specific days.
Borough Projects Manager and Treasurer Ann Zartman, of Selinsgrove, was approved last month to take over Bowman’s position. She has been a borough employee for 15 years. Zartman started in 2007 and has been involved with sewer, police and other departments on a regular basis.
Rebecca Kline, who was hired last year as a part-time receptionist and administrative assistant, was approved at Tuesday night’s meeting to take over in Zartman’s old position.
The borough council members will advertise for Kline’s old position, a part-time street department laborer position and a full time street manager position. Street Department Manager Vernon Morgan recently retired.