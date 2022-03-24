HERSHEY — Emily Garvin scored 35 points and Northumberland Christian overcame a first-half deficit to beat Kennedy Catholic, 66-54, on Thursday to claim the program's first state championship.
The Warriors trailed by five — 36-31 at the half — before dominating the final two quarters at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Anna Ulmer added 17 points for Northumberland Christian.
Northumberland Christian finishes the season 27-3. Kennedy Catholic (25-3) ends as the state runner-up for the second consecutive year.
