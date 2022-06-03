NORTHUMBERLAND — Seventeen students graduated from Northumberland Christian School on Thursday night.
A large crowd comprised of parents, relatives, friends, school administrators, and teachers was on hand at the school’s Bingaman Activity Center to watch graduates receive their diplomas.
The valedictorian was Emma Grace Ulmer; the salutatorian was Anna Beth Ulmer.
Other graduates included Jessie Noelle Anoia, Zander Preston Beaver, Isaiah Nathan Clark, Molly Rose Deppen, Emily Grace Garvin, Emmanuel Ewert Ilgenfritz, Emily Kathryn Klinger, Joshua Grant Lamey, Grace Anne Lenehan, Wesley Philip Lloyd, Allison Judith Miller, Emma Ruth Mitchell, Karis Alaythia Mitchell, Kendra Marie Schoeppner, and Brayden Alan Yount.
The opening remarks by Doug Wesner, Northumberland Christian School’s athletic director touched on the fact that this is the 50th anniversary of the school, which started in 1972, “with a minimal number of students.”
There were times, he stressed, when administrators weren’t so sure the school would survive financially. There was concern that they couldn’t meet payroll with a decreasing student population.
But, thanks to God, they came through it all and strived, to the point where they are now, Wesner said.
One by one, the students reflected on their time at Northumberland Christian. Many of the students had spent their entire educational life, from preschool to high school at Northumberland Christian. Longtime friendships were acknowledged. Parents and friends thanked for everything through the years.
Commencement speaker Corey Mitchell, pastor of Winfield Baptist Church, used the wisdom found in Ecclesiastes 7 to advise the graduates on how to be “good people, have a good name.”
He shared sentiments such as “patience is better than pride” and “wisdom, like an inheritance, is a good thing.”
When times are good, Mitchell said, quoting scripture, “be happy, but when times are bad, consider this: God has made the one as well as the other.”