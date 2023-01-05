NORTHUMBERLAND — Christ United Methodist Church in Northumberland is opening its Born Again Boutique offering children's clothing Saturday.
Clothing for newborns to teens in all sizes will be available free of charge to parents and caregivers who bring in a piece of clothing to swap, said volunteer Noelle Long.
"Once kids outgrow clothing and shoes, people can bring them in and swap them out for larger sizes," said Long. "Kids grow crazy fast. This an outreach to ease the burden on families and caregivers."
All items in the boutique are free of imperfection and freshly laundered.
"They are high-quality items. This is a nice shopping experience," said Long, who adds that children who are able to express themselves should be brought to the boutique to ensure fit.
In the event an individual has no clothing items to swap, she said, personal hygiene or non-perishable food items will be accepted.
The boutique, located in the basement of the church at the corner of Front and King streets in Northumberland is open to all regardless of income.
Following Saturday's grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the boutique will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and the first and third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Those who have clothes to donate but do not wish to exchange them may email the Boutique at theboutiqueatcumc@gmail.com or call the Church office at 570-473-8543. For more information on the Boutique, visit facebook.com/BoutiqueAtCUMC or www.christnorry.org/ministries.