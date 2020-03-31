SUNBURY — The public meeting on April 7 for the Northumberland County Board of Commissioners will be streamed live to the public, according to Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
The regular public meeting at 1 p.m. next Tuesday is closed to the public to attend in person. Only elected officials, the solicitor, the chief clerk and members of the media are allowed to attend in person at the administration building at 399 Stadium Drive, Schiccatano said.
"We need to keep the county government going," said Schiccatano. "We have a lot of human services that people need and having this meeting keeps those moving forward. We will do this as long as possible."
Jeff Fetterman, the county's IT director, said Zoom video conferencing software will be used to stream the meeting. The link to the meeting will be put on the county website at https://www.norrycopa.net.
Members of the public will be able to interact and ask questions; it will be moderated, said Fetterman.
Schiccatano said Northumberland County has had conference calls with neighboring counties to discuss the best practices moving forward. They have been coordinating their responses, he said.
"We want to make sure we're working together," said Schiccatano. "We have a lot of Northumberland County residents who work outside the county. They work at the prison in Union County or Geisinger in Montour County."
The prison board meeting on April 8 is canceled. Schiccatano said nothing pressing is on the prison agenda.