NORTHUMBERLAND — Gov. Tom Wolf announced $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth.
In Northumberland County, a $5,000 grant was awarded to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley.
Administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the program supports grants to nonprofit organizations who principally serve individuals, groups or institutions that are included within a bias motivation category for single bias hate crime incidents as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication, such as race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.
Applicants were eligible to apply for grant awards ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership. Funding can be used for safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, vulnerability and threat assessments, and other security enhancements