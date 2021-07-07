NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough President Paul Ruane said he wasn’t expecting to be named Pineknotter of the Year on Tuesday.
Ruane celebrated his 79th birthday being recognized at the 48th annual Pineknotter Days for his community and public service in the borough. The seven-day event started on Saturday with a Soap Box Derby in the borough and continues today.
“It’s a very big surprise,” said Ruane, the president of the borough council for eight years who serves on the borough’s street, sewer and finance committees.
Ruanne said his wife “dragged him out” on Tuesday and his children visited, but he didn’t put it together that the night would be anything out of the ordinary.
“I feel very good,” he said.
Jeff Kimball, co-chairman of the Pineknotter Days Association, introduced Ruane and listed his achievements. The Pineknotter of the Year Award has been given to spotlight superior community service for over 40 years, he said.
Ruanne was originally from Scranton and Dunmore, having graduated from Dunmore High School in 1950. After high school, he joined the U.S. Coast Guard and then was employed by the Scranton Electric Company, PPL Sunbury Service Center and moved to Northumberland where he retired after 36 years as a shift supervisor, said Kimball.
While in Northumberland, Kimball served as president of the Norry Moose and commander of Post 44 American Legion. He has walked in many parades carrying the U.S. flag and has been a flag bearer for more than 200 veterans’ funerals, Kimball said.
Additionally, said Kimball, Ruane is a life member of several local fire companies and he is a former code enforcement officer.
Kimball said it was his “great pleasure” to present the award to Ruane on behalf of the Kiwanis Club and the Pineknotter Days Association.
The Good Citizenship Award was also presented to Northumberland Christian School’s Grace Cantine, daughter of David and Theresa Cantine; and Shikellamy Middle School’s Aubrie Garinger, daughter of Melissa and Mark Gariginer, and Alex Wilson, son of Kelly and Richard Wilson.
Pineknotter Days continue today at 5 p.m. with the Pineknotter Store and concessions and entertainment by Into The Spin from 7 to 10 p.m.