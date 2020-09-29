Northumberland County ranks second in Pennsylvania in incidence rate per 100,000 and positive test rate due to 110 new COVID-19 cases in the most recent seven-day window measured by the state Department of Health.
The state uses the two metrics to recommend schools in counties with high incidence and percent positivity on tests shift to full remote or a hybrid learning model. Northumberland County’s latest incident rate of 120.8 — second only to Centre County’s 350.1 — fits into the “substantial” growth metric while it’s positivity rate of 8.3 percent fits into the state’s “moderate” level.
There were 481 fewer cases in the latest seven-day window — Sept. 18-24 — measured statewide, 5,551 down to 5,070, an incidence rate of 39.6 cases. The statewide percent-positivity went down to 3.2% from 3.7% last week.
According to guidance from the state Department of Education, schools in counties with substantial growth for two consecutive weeks are recommended to go to full remote learning. At the moderate level, the state recommends “blended learning model or full remote learning model.”
Substantial growth is more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Moderate growth is 10 to 100 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5 to 10 percent. Low growth is an incidence rate of less than 10 cases and a positivity rate of less than five percent.
Montour, Snyder and Union counties all fall into the state’s “moderate” level of community transmission — between 10 and 100 incidence rate per 100,000 residents.
While Montour County’s incidence rate is 32.9 per 100,000, state guidance also notes any county with fewer than 10 cases over the course of a week will be considered to have low level of transmissions. Montour County has had 10 cases combined over the past two weeks.
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for the last three weeks for high school students — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school.
Montour County’s positivity rate was 1.9 percent last week, tied with Union County, which had an incidence rate of 42.4 cases.
Both Snyder County’s incidence rate (83.9) and positivity rate (5.2) fell into the moderate range in the latest data.