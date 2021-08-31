SUNBURY — Northumberland County Administrative Assistant Karen Collier passed away on Monday after 15 days at Geisinger in Danville.
Collier, of West Cameron Township, started working with the county on Feb. 4, 2008. The cause of her death was not announced.
County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best and Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy released a joint statement on Tuesday.
"Karen was the backbone of the Commissioners’ office," they wrote. "She knew the protocols and processes of every function of the work produced in that office. You could ask her any question and she always knew the answer or where to get the answer."
Collier started with the county in 2008 as an administrative secretary in the commissioner's office. She was promoted to administrative assistant on Aug. 7, 2017, "because of her superior skills demonstrated on the job." She also held the position of ombudsman as well as Right to Know Officer while serving at the county, they said.
"Karen was the bright spot in everyone’s day," they said. "She cared about her coworkers and was a kind and gentle soul. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor, she was a vibrant individual that everyone enjoyed. We are going to be lost without her."
Collier, over 33 hours a week, coordinated commissioner schedules and set up meetings with the public and employees in 28 departments, laid out public meeting agendas, records minutes from meetings, worked on and processed contracts, answered emails, helped with the Right to Know requests, relayed messages and generally ran the office.
After graduating from Line Mountain High School in 1975, Collier worked in textile factories for 17 years. After the company closed, she took advantage of a state program and received an associate’s degree in medical administration from the now-closed Schuylkill Business Institute in Pottsville. She worked at the Line Mountain High School as a life skill aid for nine years.
When her husband in 2008 lost his job when Fleetwood Enterprises closed, she applied for the position of administrative secretary in Northumberland County and received the job. Over the last 12 years, she has worked with nine commissioners: Frank Sawicki, Kurt Masser, Vinny Clausi, Merle Phillips, Rick Shoch, Stephen Bridy, Kymberley Best, Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon.
She was an active member at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in West Cameron Township where she was a church council member, secretary, vacation Bible school director, Christmas pageant director and youth group leaders.
"This was a big loss," said Tammy Lenig, a church council member who shared some of Collier's responsibilities at the church. "She did a lot and she always did it with a smile on her face. She was so full of life and she loved to talk to people and loved to share."
Collier in an interview in March 2020 told The Daily Item that she loved her job.
"I love coming in and doing the office work, and doing everything to the best of my ability," she said last year.
At that time, Collier said she had planned to retire in four years.