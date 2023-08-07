SUNBURY — Northumberland County employees seeking more money walked in a pop-up picket line at Cameron Park in Sunbury on Monday but were informed by city officials they did not have proper permits needed to host the protest.
Less than a week after Northumberland County Children and Youth caseworkers told commissioners they wanted raises, the group of employees conducted the "informational picket" outside of the county courthouse.
According to Chief Clerk Nate Savidge, the two sides are set to meet Tuesday to discuss employees' concerns.
However, Jeremy Shutts, a union representative for SEIU Local 668, which represents Children and Youth, Area Agency on Aging and behavioral health employees, said the group just wanted people to know they are underpaid.
"We wanted to just have an informational picket to inform the public of what is going on," he said.
On Monday, City Clerk Jeff Wojciechowski said city officials saw the protest from City Hall and immediately responded.
Wojciechowski said the code department spoke with officials from the union but the group stopped the picket within an hour minutes. Wojciechowski said he will be telling organizers the city has an ordinance and they must apply for a permit if using Cameron Park.
At last week's Northumberland County Commissioners meeting, caseworkers spoke to commissioners and said they are asking the board to increase their wages because of the high caseload and lack of staff.
Department employee Tony Fetter told the board the staff level is at 39 employees when they should be at 87. He said he is also fearful for the children and community because caseworkers are getting burnt out and are being put in unsafe situations.
“We need more staff,” he said during the meeting.
On Monday, Shutts said caseworkers are sacrificing time with their own children to make sure county residents are being cared for.
According to Samantha Shewmaker, a communications liaison for SEIU Local 668, starting range salaries for caseworker in Northumberland County is between roughly $31,400 and $34,000.
Fetter said Northumberland County Children and Youth workers are paid $8,000 less than other counties to start.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.