SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners settled a lawsuit with a contractor hired for site demolition of the former Knight-Celotex site in Sunbury.
On Tuesday, the commissioners approved a $100,000 settlement to be paid to A.R. Popple Construction, of Wilkes-Barre. The dispute involved more rebar in the concrete than Popple expected and the company said they were entitled to a change order on the property owned by the county.
A fire heavily damaged the former Northumberland County Prison in January 2015. A former board of commissioners purchased the former Knight-Celotex land in June 2015 with the intention of building the new prison on it, but those plans were abandoned in early 2016.
On Dec. 18, 2015, A.R. Popple and the county entered into a $178,000 contract for site demolition. The county said the rebar encountered in the existing basement concrete walls was unusual for an industrial site and A.R. Popple proceeded with the demolition without written authorization from the county at its own risk, according to court documents.