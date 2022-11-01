SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners approved a set of motions to revise Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
At Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners voted to revise the 2018 CDBG budget by taking $1,597.69 from the Mount Carmel Borough's demolition account and placing it in the borough's elevator rehabilitation account.
They also voted to revise the county's 2020-Coronvirus CDBG budget by taking $4,692.76 from the Mount Carmel Internet Access Account and $3,677.94 from the Mount Carmel CSO Cares for COVID account and placing $8,370.70 into the Mount Carmel Public Sanitation Services Account.
Linda Sterling, of SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), said the 2018 CDBG money is leftover from a demolition project. The borough intends to renovate an elevator that is not working in its newly purchased borough headquarters for $278,000.
Sterling also said many municipalities assigned the 2020-CV allocations without knowing how COVID was actually affecting the towns. She said that Mount Carmel wants to place the money into outdoor recreation, which includes replacing wooden picnic tables with plastic ones and keeping those surfaces clean.
In other business, the commissioners approved the sole bid received for the structure razing of 463 Redman Acres Road, Point Township, to D.B. Construction Services, Selinsgrove, for $278,000. The amount is approved and funded by Luzerne County Flood Mitigation and recommended by Peter's Consultants Inc., Bloomsburg, as per county engineer Charles Hopta Jr.
The commissioners also approved the contract/invoice for Timothy F. Scheller Home Improvement, of Sunbury, to remove and installed a new 36-inch shower unit, reinstall fixture and trim and remove all waste for a total cost of $2,059.48 in Cottage A at the Northumberland County Diversified Treatment Alternative Center, Coal Township.