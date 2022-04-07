SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners approved a 3 percent cost of living increase to all non-bargaining employees at the Tuesday public meeting.
The increase is retroactive to the first pay period of 2022, with the exception of any non-bargaining employee who received a salary adjustment since Jan. 1.
In other business, the board approved an armory/warrant/CAWP agreement with an annual software maintenance fee of $15,000 per year and a one-time fee of $90,000.
The commissioners also combined the Advisory Boards of the county Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Services program and the county Drug and Alcohol program.
The commissioners approved the payment of $7,572 to the city of Sunbury for the paving of the parking lot between city hall and the county courthouse.
The commissioners contracted with NEPA Cleaning Professionals LLC For janitorial services for the human services complex buildings at a rate of $7,975 per month from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
