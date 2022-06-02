SUNBURY — Northumberland County was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) for the next phase of county rehabilitation courthouse project.
The county will use the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant for the tile floor on the main corridor on the first floor. The county is in the midst of a $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project.
The PHMC on Wednesday awarded $2.6 million in Keystone Historic Preservation Grants to assist historical and heritage organizations, museums and local governments in 20 counties. PHMC awarded 47 grants selected from 93 eligible applications. Grant amounts ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 for project grants and $5,000 to $100,000 for construction projects. All grants require a 50/50 cash match and were awarded through a competitive selection process.
“We are pleased to support these important projects from across the commonwealth. It is rewarding to impact communities in 20 different counties,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery.
Keystone Historic Preservation Grants provide funding to support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and the revitalization of communities. Funding also supports municipal planning initiatives that focus on historic resources, or it may be used to meet building or community-specific planning goals. The program also supports construction activities at resources listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
These grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund. This fund is supported annually from a portion of the state realty transfer tax revenue.