SHAMOKIN — A county-owned building in Shamokin was temporarily shut down on Thursday due to electrical issues.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said a PPL Electric Utilities pole on Wednesday started leaning, cutting off power to 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin. It was closed on Thursday morning but reopened in the afternoon.
"The cost will be taken care of by PPL," said Schiccatano. "It was their pole that caused the damage."
The building is home to the offices of District Judge John Gembic, Luzerne County Community College, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Area Agency on Aging, Children and Youth Services and other rental properties.