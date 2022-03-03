SUNBURY — The owner of a Sunbury home health care business and winery in Shamokin will serve one year and a day in federal prison after the U.S. Attorney's Office said he failed to account for and pay over employment tax.
Ricky Long, 54, of Mount Carmel, was sentenced this week to 12 months plus one-day in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann according to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus.
Long pleaded guilty in August 2021, to failure to account and pay over employment taxes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Long is the owner and operator of Warm Hearts Home Care Agency, Inc., in Sunbury.
Warm Hearts employs aides that assist homebound patients with their medical needs, according to officials.
Long failed to file tax return forms for or pay over $296,484.89 in employment and trust fund taxes collected from employees over several years. Rather than turning the money over to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Long used the money to open Firehouse Winery, in Shamokin and on personal expenses such as vacations and tickets to sporting events, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Long was also ordered to pay full restitution.
The case was investigated by the IRS. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley prosecuted the case.