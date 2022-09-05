SUNBURY — Eighty-four backpacks stuffed with school supplies were distributed by Northumberland County Children & Youth Services throughout the school districts in Northumberland County prior to each district returning for the 2022-23 school year.
Katrina Gownley, the administrator of C&Y Services, said backpacks were distributed by the truancy team the week previous to the first day of school. They plan to help with other community outreach projects at different times during the school year but especially during the summer when it is the most important to stay engaged with the families they serve, said Gownley.
“We gave away clear and colored backpacks, pencil cases, pencils, glue, colored pencils, folders, rulers, lunchboxes, notebooks, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, body wash, shampoo, conditioner,” said Gownley.
Eighty-four backpacks in total were distributed with 66 provided to children and families involved with the agency. Qualifying families had to have the need, she said.
The supplies were bought through truancy grant funding, she said.
“The core function of the truancy team is to ensure compliance with state and local school attendance laws,” said Gownley. “Their function within the child welfare system is to engage, support and promote accountability regarding children and families that are affected by truancy. We are in all school districts in the county. Our service is meant to be a preventative measure so that families do not need to enter into Children and Youth Services.”
This project was part of the new family engagement center, which opened in August at the Northumberland County Human Services Complex, 320 N. Second St., Sunbury.
“Parenting for school success classes will be offered at the Engagement Center,” said Gownley. “We will also have PTAP (parent truancy awareness program) there.”
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor is also a member of the truancy team.
“Reducing truancy is a strong focus in the collaboration between the agency and the courts so the backpacks can help encourage going to school,” said Saylor. “I commend CYS for taking this initiative.”
Melissa Sauger, a truancy supervisor, said the team over the past six weeks has been working with local school districts to address needs in the community.
“Every year backpacks and school supplies seem to be one of the biggest struggles for the families we serve,” said Sauger. “This year we were so happy to be able to bridge that gap and provide that support where needed. Our goal as the truancy team is to help these families by engaging, empowering and advocating for their needs. Everyone who has received a backpack filled with school supplies has been so appreciative.
“We hope to continue to provide these materials throughout the course of the school year to any family we find that is struggling.”