SUNBURY — Northumberland County Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy on Tuesday announced her retirement on June 3.
After McCarthy steps down, Northumberland County Chief Registrar of the Board of Elections Nathan Savidge will become the acting chief clerk. The announcements were made at Tuesday's public meeting of the board of commissioners.
"It's been a real pleasure working with all of you people; it really has," said McCarthy, of Mount Carmel. "I will miss you. I consider you family. I do appreciate the opportunity to serve."
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano got emotional in his remarks.
"Maryrose has been more than a chief clerk, she has been my friend," he said.
McCarthy was hired as the chief clerk on Feb. 1, 2016, but has 33 years of experience working with the county, including administrator in the Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disabilities Services and Children and Youth Services. In 2008, she took a job as the director of the Pennsylvania Child Welfare Resource Center with the University of Pittsburgh until she returned as chief clerk in 2016.
Savidge was hired in July 2020 as the chief registrar. His current salary is $44,445. The starting salary for the chief clerk position is $52,000. McCarthy's final salary is $57,748, according to the county human resource director Joe Picarella.
Savidge will remain acting chief clerk until the next administration is elected in 2023 and sworn in 2024, said Schiccatano.
Schiccatano said he was convinced McCarthy would be "the one" who would be chief clerk once he met her in 2016.
McCarthy has been "outstanding," said Schiccatano. "For me, she has been a psychologist, a counselor. We didn't agree all the time. Once in a while, she yelled at me but I took it with a grain of salt."
Commissioner Joe Klebon said McCarthy is one of the "finest that I've ever had the privilege to work with."
"She is very professional, knowledgeable, and whatever she has to get done she gets it done efficiently and accurately," said Klebon.
McCarthy said she plans to travel and spend more time with her family and grandchildren.
Savidge has "big shoes to fill," said Schiccatano. "We feel very confident with Nathan."
At next month's meeting, assistant registrar Lindsay Phillips will be promoted to Savidge's position. Someone is interested in taking over Phillips's position, said Schiccatano.
Savidge said he is "excited and humbled" by the response from his fellow department heads, who applauded the commissioners' decision.
"I am touched," he said. "I'm ready to get to work."