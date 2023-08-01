SUNBURY — Northumberland County Children and Youth caseworkers want more money.
Caseworkers spoke to commissioners during a public meeting Tuesday and said they are asking the board to increase their wages because of the high caseload and lack of staff.
Department employee Tony Fetter told the board the staff level is at 39 employees when they should be at 87. He said he is also fearful for the children and community because caseworkers are getting burnt out and are being put in unsafe situations.
"We need more staff," he said.
Another caseworker told stories of caseworkers being held hostage by knife point, and in one instance a man held a child in one arm while holding an AK-47 in another.
Caseworker Jennifer Yost told commissioners caseworkers are entering homes that are in deplorable conditions, some were bitten by dogs, and yet the dedication in the department keeps workers coming back to make sure the children are safe every day.
Fetter said Northumberland County Children and Youth workers are paid $8,000 less than other counties to start.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the board is working with the union and there are ongoing negotiations for wages.
Schiccatano said the starting salaries range from $32,000 to $35,000 for a caseworker.
"We appreciate you all coming here today and we all want you to know we appreciate everything you do," he said.
"We are working with the union and we are hearing what you are saying. We know the dedication you all have."
One caseworker said a running joke inside the department is caseworkers get their experience in Northumberland County and then leave for a better-paying job.
"We can't keep the rotation of people in and out of the county like we are," he said. "It's no good."
Schiccatano said he will meet with the union again in the days to come.