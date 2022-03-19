A Northumberland County Jail corrections officer is on administrative leave after a social media post showed the guard using racial slurs online.
Warden Bruce Kovach confirmed this morning an investigation began Friday after county officials received information about the online post containing a racial epithet. The guard, whose name is being withheld by the county for safety concerns, was placed on administrative leave Saturday morning. The investigation continues, Kovach said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he was made aware of the situation Saturday morning and said he was looking into the matter.
Commissioner Joe Klebon, who is the commissioner in charge of the prison, said he has been monitoring the situation.
"I am aware of the situation," Klebon said. "Obviously we don't know the whole story but it is a problem and it is being investigated and we want all the facts. I have been on the phone all morning and we are addressing this."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.