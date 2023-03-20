SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioner Kym Best is officially the chairperson of the Northumberland County Board of Elections.
Best, along with President Judge Paige Rosini and Judge Hugh Jones make up the board which was selected during a meeting Monday.
County Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Joe Klebon cannot serve on the board because they are seeking reelection.
Best was nominated by the board and voted in unanimously.
Northumberland County Solicitor Frank Garrigan was formally given permission Monday to draft a response to a lawsuit filed by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz over whether the two-term district attorney's petitions should be accepted. County officials said Matulewicz missed the deadline.
Garrigan already filed the response to Matulewicz's suit following informal approval during a meeting last week.
Matulewicz filed for an immediate injunction against the board of elections last week after his election petitions were denied because they were determined to be late by county and state officials.
Matulewicz, through his attorney, Charles A. Pascal Jr., of Leechburg, said he only learned the petitions were not accepted by the county elections office through media reports.
Matulewicz, a Republican, declined comment on the filing. Matulewicz's potential opponent, attorney Mike O'Donnell, the lone Republican candidate on the ballot, also filed to join the suit because it directly involves him, according to court documents.
Garrigan claims in his filing Matulewicz was late and the county elections' office closes at 4:30 p.m., even though there were members of the public, media and county candidates inside the office at the time Matulewicz arrived just before 5 p.m.
The elections board did not discuss the Matulewicz suit, which is scheduled to go to a hearing in Northumberland County in front of Senior Judge Thomas James, of Columbia County, on Friday.