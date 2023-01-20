SUNBURY — Current Northumberland County Commissioner and Chairman Samuel Schiccatano will seek a third term in office.
Schiccatano announced Friday he will be seeking the Republican nomination this spring.
Schiccatano said he has a long history of involvement in Northumberland County and the public education system.
He was a public school teacher and coach for 36 years and continues to serve as an assistant football coach in Shamokin.
"Throughout my term as chairman we have made significant improvements to the county," he said.
"We have expanded public health services for two of our most important populations, seniors and veterans. The integration of veterans services to the Aging department has expanded services for veterans and allowed complementary services to be given to both populations. Northumberland County often ranks third in Pennsylvania in terms of claims for services for our veterans. We have also worked with the state legislators on expanding weatherization and heating oil programs for seniors who need extra help to make it through the winters."
Schiccatano said the board of commissioners has overseen two major capital projects which include the purchase of the land and buildings where the county prison is currently located.
"In doing so, the county has welcomed Gaudenzia to the location as a tenant to provide much-needed in-patient detox and drug rehabilitation and counseling," he said. "Diversified Treatment Alternatives Center (DTAC) also utilizes space at the complex to help troubled juveniles with behavioral health intervention. Further, the county just completed a $4 million dollar historic courthouse renovation project which was overlooked by commissioners for the past 50 years."
Schiccatano said as chairman, he and the board have provided resources to expand public safety — including extra staff in the district attorney’s office to combat rising caseloads and take on increased crime.
"Additionally new CAD (computer-aided dispatch) and 911 systems have been deployed with Snyder County and CSR (Central Susquehanna Regional 911) along with new emergency radios which were purchased for emergency personnel," he said.
"I consider budgeting and economic development to be my strong points. Throughout the past few years the county has worked with SEDA-COG and joined the board of DRIVE. This increased the level of cooperation across county lines, and also emphasized the need for further development in the county. The county was instrumental in the donation of the Sunbury Hospital to DRIVE along with the expansion of the old Sunbury textile mill which now houses several new businesses/employers. Under our leadership the county is now welcoming Encina to Point Township — a company worth over $1.1 billion — to expand recycling services."
Schiccatano said as the commissioner overseeing elections, he has worked with election staff, other counties, and the Legislature to overhaul the election code.
"We were successful in getting private money out of elections, securing public funding for elections, and Northumberland County helps set the standard for transparency and accountability regarding voting and same-day election results reporting," he said.
"All of this has been accomplished with some of the lowest tax increases in county history because of close partnerships with department heads, fiscal staff, and the commissioner’s budgeting. The past three years have seen zero tax increases in Northumberland County and a budget that is balanced without the use of any COVID monies to accomplish it."
Schiccatano said over the past few years there has been partnerships with other counties, municipalities, and nonprofits.
"As federal money came into the counties, Northumberland County was one of the few who dispersed the money to: school districts, libraries, small businesses, and municipalities, helping local communities avoid burdensome tax raises as well," he said.
"I humbly ask you for your support to continue my work for all residents of Northumberland County. As you know, I will continue to fight tirelessly for our seniors, veterans, and all of us so that Northumberland County can continue to improve and be a place we are proud to call home."