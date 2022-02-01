SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners plan to apply for $1.4 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding toward waterline replacement in Herndon.
At Tuesday's public meeting, commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joseph Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously voted to apply for $1,412,852 in competitive CDBG funding for the Herndon Borough/Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority to replace waterlines under Route 147.
"We applied for it last year in conjunction with another project, but it didn't get funded," said SEDA-Council of Government Project Coordinator Linda Sterling. "This project will replace the waterlines that run next to and under Route 147 through Herndon before PennDOT does a full restoration scheduled for 2024. The 90-year-old water lines won't withstand the pressure. It is imperative."
Competitive funding for CDBG doesn't necessarily mean the county will be awarded the funds. The county will find out in March whether they are approved for the money, said Sterling.
The Herndon Borough-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority provides water service to 213 customers. The water treatment system consists of four wells, a collection basin, reservoir, water treatment facilities, 9,400 lineal feet of cast-iron water main along Route 147, and approximately 1,400 lineal feet of water distribution piping. A 1,400 ft. cast-iron main line holding treated water that runs from the reservoir to Route 147 and the main water line along Route 147 were part of the original water treatment system constructed by the Works Progress Administration in the late 1930s, according to the application.
Areas served by this section, including fire hydrants, have less water per minute to distribute and are prone to low water pressure and periods of limited water flow during periods of peak use. The authority fears firefighters would not have sufficient water to fight a fire in the areas served by the 6-inch line during peak use, according to the application.
Between February 2019 and August 2021, the authority’s customers experienced three breaks in the Route 147 main line, resulting in the disruption of water availability until the line could be repaired and then dirty water that must be boiled before use for between seven and 14 days following each occurrence. Breaks are caused by the stress of traffic vibrations on the old, corroded, cast iron pipes, according to the application.
In unrelated business, Philip Campbell, the director of Lackawanna College Sunbury Campus, discussed the importance of higher education in the Valley. He said there are 21 different opportunities within a 50-mile radius, including Lackawanna College, Bucknell University, Susquehanna University and vocational schools. Colleges have grants and scholarships that can help make higher education affordable, he said.
"With Lackawanna being in the area, we also take into account what local industry is expecting, where are they going to get jobs from, how are we going to support the local community," said Campbell. "We always do our research. We are potentially looking at running a culinary program to help support the restaurant and food service industry that has been hit so hard by the pandemic."
Campbell said he is not seeking financial support from the commissioners.
"We are not going to ask to raise anybody's taxes, from the school, from the county," he said. "We're not asking for any additional money from anybody. We're going to continue to operate as we're operating."