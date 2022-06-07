SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $4.08 million worth of COVID-19 relief funds for 19 municipal entities and seven public libraries.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously approved to execute agreements with the municipalities to provide 2022 American Rescue Plan Act Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to projects involving sewer, water, stormwater or bridges. The largest went to the city of Sunbury for $1.5 million.
Each applicant and project was vetted by Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC, of Harrisburg. Each applicant needed to have 50 percent in matching funds and have the project completed within two years, said Schiccatano.
"This was for projects that had to be approved by the entity we hired to approve these," said Schiccatano. "Municipalities not on this list, they either didn't qualify, they wouldn't match the funding for it, or they didn't have any interest."
Klebon said the commissioners want to make sure the projects are legitimate and the money is going to a good cause.
"We are the watchdogs of that, to make sure taxpayer money is being used according to the guidelines and regulations," said Klebon.
Stormwater, sewer or water upgrades
Sunbury plans to use the funds for water/sewer/stormwater upgrades at Susquehanna Avenue. The city is looking to establish more environmentally safe practices for stormwater runoff while increasing capacity that currently is lacking because of piping diameter restrictions, according to the city's application.
This is a stormwater and sewer separation project with utility upgrades to the current infrastructure. These upgrades are needed to alleviate the flooding that takes place at the Reagan Street underpass. The city is currently working on Reagan Street as the first phase of this project, according to the city's application.
To finish the project and have complete stormwater and sewer separation, Susquehanna Avenue must be completed as well. The upgrades will also help with capacity to sustain upgrades made to the former Knight-Celotex site. With these upgrades, it will increase capacity for the Celotex site, local citizens and allow for stormwater to be pumped directly into the Susquehanna River because of the separation, according to the city's application.
"A huge thank you to county and their partnership to help continue to move the city forward," said Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious. "The $1.5 million to Sunbury will help use our economic development. This is a big win for the city and its citizens."
Other municipalities awarded grant funds
Riverside was also granted $1 million. It will be used to upgrade the sanitary waste system to prevent groundwater infiltration, inspect all sanitary waste lines via camera, note all penetrations, and develop plans to repair all known breeches into the waste system. It will also be used to remove septic tanks and sump pumps from sanitary waste system to prevent groundwater infiltration into sanitary waste system in the residential area in the west end of Riverside.
The following municipalities also received funding: Ralpho Township Municipal Authority, $500,000; Kulpmont, $300,000; Sunbury Municipal Authority, $300,000; Point Township, $200,000; Point Township Municipal Authority, $125,000; Zerbe Township, $100,000; Turbot Township, $95,000; Washington Township, $93,000; Ralpho Township, $75,000; and Kulpmont Marion Heights Join Municipal Authority, $50,000. All seven libraries in the county — Mount Carmel Public Library, Coal-Township-Shamokin Public Library, Ralpho Township Public Library, Montgomery House Library, Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library and Priestly-Forsyth Memorial Library — received $10,000 each.
Washington Township was the only entity to be approved for a bridge project. The others are for sewer, water or stormwater.
Checks will be presented to each entity at 11 a.m. June 21 at the county administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury, during the commissioner's workshop meeting.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said the county has already allocated $193,292 to Snydertown earlier this year for its sewage treatment plant. The $619,892 project will upgrade the treatment plant, located on South Main Street, Snydertown.
The county also has pending allocations to approve: $850,000 for Herndon/Jacktown Township Join Municipal Authority, $800,000 for Northumberland, $210,000 for Northumberland Borough Sewer Department, $80,000 for Mount Carmel Township, $50,000 for Turbotville, said Skavery.
The county has also used $17,140 for COVID tests and $7,413 for PPE for the county jail, said Skavery.
In total, the county approved nearly $8 million worth of ARPA funds, about half its allocation. Skavery said he expects the next allocation to be delivered "soon."