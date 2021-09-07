SUNBURY — Northumberland County Administrative Assistant Karen Collier will continue to watch over the county, according to commissioners. Officials placed flowers at the popular county employee's seat Tuesday after announcing she had died on Aug. 30.
Collier, of West Cameron Township, started working with the county on Feb. 4, 2008, and unexpectedly died last week, leaving commissioners and fellow employees saddened.
"Karen (Collier) was the county," an emotional Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said during Tuesday's regular commissioner's meeting. "There is a window in here that was always foggy and now it got cleaned and now she can look in at us."
Commissioners Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best and Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy released a joint statement on Tuesday.
“Karen was the backbone of the Commissioners’ office,” they wrote. “She knew the protocols and processes of every function of the work produced in that office. You could ask her any question and she always knew the answer or where to get the answer.”
Collier started with the county in 2008 as an administrative secretary in the commissioner’s office. She was promoted to administrative assistant on Aug. 7, 2017. She also held the position of ombudsman as well as Right to Know officer while serving the county.
"She was the fourth commissioner," Sheriff Bob Wolf said. "Whenever I had a question, she knew the answer and she will be missed by all."
Best said Collier was a "peacemaker."
"She dealt with various boards of commissioners and she always knew how to keep the peace," Best said. "Karen (Collier) had a way about her that when it was raining she would bring sunshine."
Collier, over 33 hours a week, coordinated commissioner schedules and set up meetings with the public and employees in 28 departments, laid out public meeting agendas, recorded minutes from meetings, worked on and processed contracts, answered emails, helped with the Right to Know requests, relayed messages and generally ran the office.
"Karen will be missed by not only the commissioners and her fellow employees, but she will be missed by this entire county," Schiccatano said.