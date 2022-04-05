SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners on Tuesday asked Merck to reconsider closing its closing Cherokee Plant in Riverside.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best unanimously approved that a letter be sent to Merck Sharp & Dohme Co, which announced in March it would phase out its plant beginning in 2024. Two union officials representing more than 170 union members of the 300 full-time workers who will be affected by the closure also attended the meeting to ask for assistance.
"We are pursuing everything we can to keep not only Merck here but the employees," said Schiccatano. "They know from our talks that they have our support 100 percent and we'll continue to do anything they ask to try to keep everything going as it was and staying here."
The final closing date is unknown. The Cherokee plant produces imipenem nonsterile and cilastatin nonsterile for the antibiotics Primaxin/Tienam and Recarbrio, as well as ertapenem sodium for Invanz, also an antibiotic. Merck will continue to produce those antibiotics through its existing network of facilities after the Cherokee Plant closes, according to the company's statement last month.
The plant, one of the Danville area's largest employers, sits along the Susquehanna River on a 323-acre complex, 127 of those acres inside the fence line. The complex covers 323 acres with 127 acres inside the fence line.
Best read the letter at the public meeting.
"We are a rural area and your business is so vital to the area for employment, residential areas, and enhancing the vitality of our communities," Best read. "It is our understanding that the Cherokee site employs over 300 plus employees that live in Northumberland (County) as well as surrounding counties. Closing this facility will be a dramatic impact on every aspect of the economy."
If keeping the facility open is not an option, "please consider delaying the closure and seek out potential buyers," Best read. "Please consider retention of employees that are willing to remain employed in the Northumberland County region."
United Steelworkers Local 10580 President Dan Sigafoos and Vice President Scott Little attended the meeting to ask for "any possible assistance."
"We're here today, after talking with the commissioners, to ask for any possible assistance you can offer to the employees of Merck Cherokee, to the employees who live in Northumberland County and work in Northumberland County," said Little. "We represent 170-plus people. Most live in Northumberland County or touch counties associated with Northumberland County."
Schiccatano said Sigagoos and Little attended a committee meeting last week. The commissioners also facilitated meetings between the union members and local state legislators.
"We'll do everything and continue to do everything we can to help Merck stay here," Schiccatano said.