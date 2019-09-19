SUNBURY — Fatal drug overdoses killed more people in Northumberland County through less than 10 months this year than in any full calendar year prior, according to information shared by Coroner James F. Kelley.
Kelley confirmed 30 fatal overdose cases through Sept. 18, matching a record count set in 2017. Three death investigations pending results of toxicology testing could push this year’s count higher.
A far majority of the Northumberland County cases in 2019 are caused by mixed-drug toxicity. Kelley said at least 14 cases involve the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, a figure he expects will rise. Methamphetamine and gabapentin, a medication prescribed for seizures or nerve pain, are increasingly present in toxicology testing, he said.
Fentanyl replaced heroin as a common substance involved in fatal overdoses, Kelley said.
“Heroin, it’s there, but a lot of (toxicology screens) are coming back where it doesn’t have that metabolite,” Kelley said.
Kelley said most of the victims are males in their 30s and 40s.
“I don’t know what it’s going to take for it to stop. If you have to find the positive, there’s not a lot in their teens, only a couple in their early-20s. It’s not like we used to see. Maybe the education in schools is working to a degree,” Kelley said.
Northumberland County’s upward trend of overdose deaths comes as the Department of Health announced an 18 percent drop in overdoses in 2018 from 2017, the year the county set its own deadly record.
There are four overdoses in Union County through mid-September, according to Coroner Dominick Adamo. Each case involved a mix of fentanyl and either methamphetamine or heroin, he said.
Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant said there were three fatal overdoses in his county through mid-September.
“They were mixed but there’s no doubt fentanyl is the killer,” Pheasant said.