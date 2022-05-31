SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Rehabilitation Project is nearing completion, according to Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery.
The $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project is expected to be finished by the end of summer or early fall. The contractor will soon be doing exterior work on the back section, which will close off the alley behind the courthouse.
"It's almost done," said Skavery. "It has a few things that need to be wrapped up. We're making progress and making a good headway."
Three trees on the South Second Street side are partially taken down. The removal has been delayed due to weather and court schedules, said Skavery.
The contractor will also be doing work on the front ramp into the building. A temporary ramp will be installed to accommodate those with disablities, he said.
"Most of the work is completed inside," said Skavery. "The HVAC units are in and we're working on the programming for them now. There are still some sections of the hallway between courtroom one and two that need to be finished."
The clock on the clock tower is malfunctioning, so crews are working on rectifying that issue. The bell rings, but it's not keeping time, said Skavery.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the construction meeting on Tuesday showed there are some small issues that need to be attended to.
"As far as the progress itself, we're fine," he said. "I would like to do early walkthroughs before we get too close to the end of the project so if there's anything we're not happy with, we can address it before it's finished."
In May 2021, county commissioners approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315, which includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355, which includes three alternates.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
The county is waiting to hear back on an application for another PHMC grant to repair the tile floor on the main corridor on the first floor.
"That would be a separate project if we get the funding," said Skavery.