SUNBURY — The $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project has a few minor delays but nothing that puts the project behind schedule.
Doors for new courtroom four were delayed and new HVAC units are delayed for 16 weeks. The contractor Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, is working around those issues by completing other tasks, according to Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery. The firm installed all of the scaffolding at the front of the building up to the bell tower last month.
Otherwise, Skavery said, “Everything is fine. Progress is still being made. The fourth courtroom has made good progress. I really want to commend the contractor and the McKissick Associates Architects for their work.”
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
In May, the commissioner approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 that includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 that includes three alternates.
Work includes installing a new HVAC and electrical system, adding a fourth courtroom and conference room on the second floor, restoring the exterior and painting the bell tower.
Skavery said lightning at one point in the past few decades struck the bell towers, which knocked the original lightning rod down. The plan is to repair the damage and install new lightning rods.
Discussions are also being held on the best way to light up the bell tower once the repairs are completed, he said.
Contractors are “sponge-jetting” the outside, which is a process for historic buildings that is similar to sand-blasting.
“We anticipated further deterioration under the paint, but there’s nothing out of the ordinary. Just a few minor cracks,” said Skavery.
Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn said the contractors are working well to control the dust and noise and work around the court schedule. If they have a lot of noise on certain days, they come in during off-hours to complete that part of the job.
“Surprisingly, there hasn’t been much of a disruption,” said O’Hearn.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.