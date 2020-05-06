SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse will re-open to the public with limitations starting Monday.
President Judge Charles Saylor made the announcement to county officials during a public Zoom meeting of the county prison board members on Wednesday. Northumberland County is among 24 counties in Pennsylvania allowed on Friday to move into the first phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis.
"It's not an opening that means things are as they were before," said Saylor. "There will be limitations."
Since the county was allowed to start re-opening certain aspects, Saylor said there was no longer a need to extend the judicial emergency. The courthouse has been closed down to the public since March 18,
The courthouse will only be allowed a maximum of 25 visitors at a time in the courthouse. All people entering the courthouse will have temperature screenings, must wear masks and must practice social distancing, said Saylor.
There will be the continued use of video conferencing and telephonic testimony for court hearings whenever possible. Visitors must make appointments if they are coming into certain row offices for public documents, he said.
Saylor said he consulted with court administration and row officers and also sought guidance from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC), the state Supreme Court, the governor's office and the state Department of Health.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said Saylor has been in constant contact with the commissioners' office about reopening the courthouse. Saylor does not need permission from any other county official to re-open the building, but Schiccatano shows that the county leaders are working together.
All county buildings have been closed to the public since March 20. Schiccatano said the buildings will remain as is until further notice.