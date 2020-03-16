SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse will remain open for citizens who need access and a task force is being created by the Department of Public Safety to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.
The Northumberland County Commissioners met with President Judge Charles Saylor and other county officials for an hour this afternoon to discuss the spread of the 2019 coronavirus and determined that the courthouse will remain open. Many court cases will be postponed to minimize the number of persons in the courthouse at any one time and it is anticipated that jury trials will be canceled for at least 45 days, according to Saylor's office.
The court will monitor the situation consistent with directives from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Saylor announced.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust what we have to do on a daily basis," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "We will continue to meet with the courts, the prison, the department heads, and we'll do what we have to do to keep everyone safe."
Schiccatano said it's been discussed about county employees working remotely, but no changes have been made yet.
Northumberland County Department of Public Safety Director Stephen J. Jeffery said the commissioners, court officials, sheriff's office, and Northumberland County Department of Public Safety/ 911/EM have organized a County Government Task Force to share current situation information, review the Northumberland County Government Continuity Of Operations Plan, discuss and recommend any changes to county government and courts operations, and provide a consistent, unified message to the public of any relevant information.
Over the next 24 to 72 hours, Jeffery said the task force will continue active monitoring of the situation; responding to inquiries; information sharing tasks; host daily situation briefings; and continue to forward guidance or updates to specific partners and stakeholders as appropriate.
Northumberland County Public Safety will elevate operations to "Enhanced Watch Status" at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, said Jeffery.
"At Enhanced Watch Level focused monitoring, information sharing, reporting and planning for this situation becomes the top priority of the agency," said Jeffery. "This will include the reassignment of some staff duties and functions. Some routine, non-urgent agency business and operations may be delayed and/or canceled."