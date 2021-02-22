SUNBURY — The COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled for this week at the Shikellamy State Park will be closed today, according to the Northumberland County Department of Public Safety.
The testing site is scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to a social media post from the county.
The Department of Health on Friday announced the state park will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic. It is the second drive-thru location hosted in the county. A site was also set up in Paxinos last last year.
The Northumberland County EMA is operating the free test site with Department of Health and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) to set up the site. It is scheduled to be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Emergency management director Steve Jeffery said those getting tested will follow the signs to the testing area, fill out the paperwork and receive their tests. The results will be returned within a few days, he said.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing, according to DOH.